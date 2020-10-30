Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Hold

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX opened at $58.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.