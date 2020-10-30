Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $938.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.92 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Semiconductor Manufacturing International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

