Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

