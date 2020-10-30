JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L)’s (JD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 917.08 ($11.98).

Get JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) alerts:

LON JD opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 796.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 663.22. JD Sports Fashion plc has a twelve month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.