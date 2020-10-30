Jaxon Mining Inc. (JAX.V) (CVE:JAX) Trading Down 6.3%

Jaxon Mining Inc. (JAX.V) (CVE:JAX) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 66,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 89,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25.

Jaxon Mining Inc. (JAX.V) Company Profile (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, cobalt, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Red Springs Project, which covers an area of approximately 41,512 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

