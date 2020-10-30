Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.75) Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Stock analysts at G.Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.05). G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.