iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $227.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

