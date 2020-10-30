iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,237.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

