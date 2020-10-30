iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

