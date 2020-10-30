iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,166,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

