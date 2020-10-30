iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,191,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,181,000 after buying an additional 1,245,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after buying an additional 1,225,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,845,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $101.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08.

