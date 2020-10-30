IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut IRadimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on IRadimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $268.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.26.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in IRadimed by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IRadimed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.