Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,201 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16,058% compared to the average daily volume of 26 call options.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,740.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $138,905.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,749.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,111 shares of company stock valued at $455,628. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

