Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,165 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 890 call options.

Shares of SGEN opened at $192.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.54. Seagen has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $3.65. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,973,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after acquiring an additional 720,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 58.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after acquiring an additional 414,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Seagen by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after acquiring an additional 274,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seagen by 140.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after acquiring an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 167.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 165,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

