Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,363 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 710% compared to the typical daily volume of 909 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,509 shares of company stock worth $8,825,643. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69. Inphi has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $143.64.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.