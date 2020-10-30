Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

