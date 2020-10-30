Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 269.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 739.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 824,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $7,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.