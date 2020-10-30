InterRent REIT Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$39.00 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

