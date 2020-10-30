International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of THM stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

