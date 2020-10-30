International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

NYSE IP opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 9.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

