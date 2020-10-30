International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.
NYSE IP opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 9.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
