Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

