Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Robert Holmes Swan Purchases 8,021 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 155,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

