Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,058.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,510.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,461.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,685.59.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.