Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $61.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. Integer has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integer will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Integer by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Integer by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

