Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $61.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. Integer has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.77.
In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Integer by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Integer by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.