Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$156.00 to C$161.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$158.36.

IFC stock opened at C$138.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$104.81 and a one year high of C$157.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.48.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.569999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Martel purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at C$792,807.24.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

