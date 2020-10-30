Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after buying an additional 335,133 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,201,000 after buying an additional 255,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $19,359,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,013,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $8,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $1,551,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,714 shares of company stock worth $47,069,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $135.20.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

