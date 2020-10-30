Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $31.98.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.