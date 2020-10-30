Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $982,400.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 194,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,072,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $1,121,766.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $970,029.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $863,802.00.

Datadog stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,820.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

