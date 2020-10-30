Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells 12,006 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $243,481.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $557,659.56.

On Friday, October 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $265,812.84.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $257,168.52.

On Monday, October 12th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78.

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,774.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $264,252.06.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $564,675.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CarGurus by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.4% during the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 46.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,113,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 353,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

