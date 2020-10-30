Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Sells $249,614.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ACN opened at $216.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 563,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Accenture by 473.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 72,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 59,703 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

