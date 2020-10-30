Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Insider Purchases 26,027 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 521.50 ($6.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

