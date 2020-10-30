Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

INE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.39.

TSE:INE opened at C$24.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.24. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.97 and a 52 week high of C$26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.24%.

In other news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

