Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 143.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 248.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 97.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Incyte by 17.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $87.02 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

