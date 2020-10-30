Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $325.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $314.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

