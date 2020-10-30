Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $314.90 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.08 and a 200-day moving average of $343.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

