IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,299 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,128,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,502,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

