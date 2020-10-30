iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$64.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of IAG opened at C$46.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.58.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.5300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

