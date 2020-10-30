Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,361 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,685.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,058.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,461.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

