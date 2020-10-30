Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Receives $9.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of Hudson stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $707.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Hudson has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Hudson had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the third quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson by 12,582.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the second quarter worth $122,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

