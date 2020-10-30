Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $165.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

