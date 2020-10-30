Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

