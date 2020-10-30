Howland Capital Management LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cambridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $437.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

