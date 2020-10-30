Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $235.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

