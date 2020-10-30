Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 916,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $16,966,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

