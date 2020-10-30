Howland Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

NYSE CI opened at $163.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

