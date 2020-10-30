Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,161 shares of company stock worth $9,824,109 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.54. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

