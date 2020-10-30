Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,685.59.

GOOGL opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,510.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,461.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

