Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) (TSE:HZM) Shares Down 19.2%

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) (TSE:HZM) dropped 19.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 205,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 71,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 43.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $137.69 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50.

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

