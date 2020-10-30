HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $685.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.07. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 8,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,273.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,258 shares of company stock worth $1,033,291 in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

