Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

